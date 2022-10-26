Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,400,000 after purchasing an additional 870,345 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,626,000 after buying an additional 2,198,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

NYSE:HR opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

