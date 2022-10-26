Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

