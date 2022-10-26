Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

VMI opened at $306.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $307.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.74.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

