Xponance Inc. Buys 1,370 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

