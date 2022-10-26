Xponance Inc. Buys 1,402 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.