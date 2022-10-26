Xponance Inc. Buys 570 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26.

Insider Activity

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

