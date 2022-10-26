Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

