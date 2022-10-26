Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

