Xponance Inc. Has $608,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $76,947,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

