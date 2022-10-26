Xponance Inc. Has $618,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,836,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

FLO opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

