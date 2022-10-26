Xponance Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,994 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

