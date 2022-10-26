Xponance Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,416,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

