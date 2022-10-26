Xponance Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $10,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

