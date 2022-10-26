Xponance Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

NYSE:KRC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

