Xponance Inc. Has $673,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.