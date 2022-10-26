Xponance Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.15.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

