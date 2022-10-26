Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Shares of AYI opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Read More

