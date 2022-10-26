Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,201 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

