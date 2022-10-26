Xponance Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $221.66 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.