Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

