Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.6 %

SAIC stock opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

