Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Several research firms have commented on ONB. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

ONB opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

