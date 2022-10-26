Xponance Inc. Sells 4,637 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

