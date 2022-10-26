YUSD Stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.69 million and approximately $685.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01199373 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $720.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

