Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

