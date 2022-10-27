10,000 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MITK opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $471.41 million, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

