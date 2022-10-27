11,336 Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 506,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NuStar Energy

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 110,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,326,604.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 109.64%. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -122.14%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Articles

