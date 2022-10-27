14,940 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.