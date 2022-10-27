17,562 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 282.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 310,359 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 302,053 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $8,302,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,465,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

