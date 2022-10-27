20,162 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,446,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,001,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.