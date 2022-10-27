21,000 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.