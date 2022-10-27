2,840 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.