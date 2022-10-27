Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 60.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 251,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 95,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Accolade’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $20,739 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

