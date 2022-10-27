Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,711 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $320.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.