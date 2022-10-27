Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

