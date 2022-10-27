Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 211 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $358.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.05 and a 200-day moving average of $374.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

