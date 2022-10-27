Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,689 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

