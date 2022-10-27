Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 164.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

