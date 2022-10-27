Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

STT stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

