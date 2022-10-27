Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.