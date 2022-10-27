Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,381 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

