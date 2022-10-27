Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

