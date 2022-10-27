AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

