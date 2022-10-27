AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 213,509 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,362,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 83,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

