AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after acquiring an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $289.48 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.85.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

