AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Paper by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in International Paper by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

