AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

