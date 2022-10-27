AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $133.79 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

