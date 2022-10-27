AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

