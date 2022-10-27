AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Western Union worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,173 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

